Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $53.85 Million Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 228,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,846,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Equifax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Equifax Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EFX opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.49 and its 200-day moving average is $202.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

