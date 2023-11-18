Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,577 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of monday.com worth $39,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in monday.com by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNDY. TD Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

MNDY opened at $169.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average of $159.56. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

