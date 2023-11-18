Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $64.71 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 346,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,714,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Ecolab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

