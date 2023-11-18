Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $43.06 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,064,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BIO opened at $299.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

