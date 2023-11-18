Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $40.57 Million in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $121.11 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $260.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

