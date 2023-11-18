Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $62.82 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Centene worth $62,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

