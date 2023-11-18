Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $52.85 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $52,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

