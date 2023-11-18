Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 466.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,587 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $56,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $111.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,202 shares of company stock worth $11,299,952. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

