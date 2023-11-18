Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,796,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 182,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.96% of NOV worth $60,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

