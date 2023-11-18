American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster Sells 11,344 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $162.56 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $159.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Express

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

