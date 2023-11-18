Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,767 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

