Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agiliti from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Agiliti Stock Up 6.6 %

AGTI stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.55, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $291.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $202,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,954,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $202,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,954,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock valued at $628,577. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About Agiliti

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

