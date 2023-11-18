AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.