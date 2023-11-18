Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,613,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $981,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,313,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $605,178,000 after purchasing an additional 560,524 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Shares of AMD opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

