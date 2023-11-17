YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $602.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $613.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

