Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 8.2%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.30. 548,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,945,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

