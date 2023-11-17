Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -554.03 and a beta of 1.21. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $102.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.