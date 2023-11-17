Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.