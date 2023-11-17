Westpac Banking Corp Trims Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,651 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $167.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

