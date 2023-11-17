Westpac Banking Corp Sells 166,724 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,724 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.