Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,142,768 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,142,768 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 159,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 73,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 166,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 116,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.