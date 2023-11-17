Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,808 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 129.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $525.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $528.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

