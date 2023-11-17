Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,427 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

