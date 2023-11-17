Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 27,440 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.