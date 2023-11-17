Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 154,437 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

