Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

