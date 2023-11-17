Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,760 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

