Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($8.77) EPS.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.20.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.18. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 531,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after purchasing an additional 71,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

