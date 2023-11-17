Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.34% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $103,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.
WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.
NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
