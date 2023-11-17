Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Veritiv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $169.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veritiv by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

