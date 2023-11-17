US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.88 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.