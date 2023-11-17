US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

