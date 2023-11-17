US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $31,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $282.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.79. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

