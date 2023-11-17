Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Olivier Marie Sells 3,105 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Olivier Marie sold 1,023 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $14,557.29.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Olivier Marie sold 216 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,423.52.

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Marie sold 962 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $12,246.26.

On Thursday, August 31st, Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $88,692.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20.

On Friday, August 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,488 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $20,623.68.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.11 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

