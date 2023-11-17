Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Universal Health Services by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

