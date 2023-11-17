UBS Group Cuts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

