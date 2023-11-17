TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TuSimple Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of TSP opened at $0.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $208.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.42. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TuSimple will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 37.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 398.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

