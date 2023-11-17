Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.73. 54,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 945,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Trupanion by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

