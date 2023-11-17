The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $53,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

