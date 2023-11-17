The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.01

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.01 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 399547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

