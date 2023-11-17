The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $41,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

KR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

