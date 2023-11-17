The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

GDL stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 128,766 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in The GDL Fund by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The GDL Fund by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

