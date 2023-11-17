The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
GDL stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
