The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.25

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$110.25 and last traded at C$110.25, with a volume of 14789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.87. The company has a market cap of C$9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$191.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.28 million. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.7856371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

