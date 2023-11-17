Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1,169.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 208,333 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 533,114 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $37,036,000 after purchasing an additional 140,223 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

