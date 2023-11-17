Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Financial Contrast

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tamarack Valley Energy and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamarack Valley Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Denbury 1 5 1 0 2.00

Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Denbury has a consensus target price of $95.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Tamarack Valley Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tamarack Valley Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.5% of Tamarack Valley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tamarack Valley Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A Denbury 32.34% 19.82% 13.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamarack Valley Energy and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamarack Valley Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.44 6.15 Denbury $1.48 billion 3.08 $480.16 million $8.96 9.90

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Tamarack Valley Energy. Tamarack Valley Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denbury beats Tamarack Valley Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

