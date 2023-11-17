StockNews.com Upgrades Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Lantronix from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $5.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,340.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

