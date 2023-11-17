StockNews.com Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.85.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,503 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 55,169 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.