StockNews.com Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Novavax

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.83 on Monday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth $2,848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 149.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 310,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 185,886 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.