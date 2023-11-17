StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.