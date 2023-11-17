StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.68.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,322 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 982,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.