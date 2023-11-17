StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

